Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.17 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

