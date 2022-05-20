Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $4,287,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 41.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 912,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

