Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 16,339 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.36. 207,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.90 and its 200 day moving average is $351.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

