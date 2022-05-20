Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 228.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. 270,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,128. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

