Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,739. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.45. The company has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

