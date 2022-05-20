Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,751 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $9,361,000. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 526,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 226,103 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 814,495 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 293,760 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 638,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,336,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

