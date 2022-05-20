Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.99 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

