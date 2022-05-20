Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $14.21 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 519,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.02% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 18,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

