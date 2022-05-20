Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 87,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000.

AMLP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 201,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

