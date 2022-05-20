Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $188.99. 1,197,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,897,328. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.27. The company has a market cap of $511.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

