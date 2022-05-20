Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.72

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 63625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 342,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

