Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.72

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 63625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 629,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

