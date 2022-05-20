Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,645.22 ($32.61).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.21) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.20) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.05) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.49) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,368.50 ($29.20). 11,695,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,087,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,147.10. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,408.51 ($29.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.