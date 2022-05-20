ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (SHIP) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $371,452.96 and $2.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

