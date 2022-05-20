Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

SILK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 413,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

