SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) has been given a C$14.00 price objective by Cormark in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$14.15 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 685,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,555,104.10. Also, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.23, for a total value of C$733,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,939,323.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

