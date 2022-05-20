Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

SIX stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,750 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

