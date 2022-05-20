SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 1,243.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

SLG stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.28.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

