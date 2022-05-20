Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

SNPO stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. Snap One has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

