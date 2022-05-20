Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.64% from the company’s previous close.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

SNPO stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $793.74 million and a PE ratio of -22.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 13.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

