SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,986,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.73. 351,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,385. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

