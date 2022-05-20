Stilwell Value LLC Boosts Stock Position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. ICC accounts for 2.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.48% of ICC worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ICCH stock remained flat at $$16.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.67%.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

