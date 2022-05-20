Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 69,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,768,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at $6,237,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at $7,105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $4,314,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

