Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 366 ($4.51).

A number of research firms have recently commented on KETL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.62) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £24,906.50 ($30,703.28). Also, insider Richard Sells bought 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($24,637.43).

Shares of LON KETL traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 192 ($2.37). The company had a trading volume of 493,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,966. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 179.90 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($4.81). The stock has a market cap of £398.22 million and a PE ratio of 19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

