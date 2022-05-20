Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $155.49

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.49 and last traded at $155.51, with a volume of 12574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

