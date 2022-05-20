Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 902,162 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE SU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 6,845,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,407. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

