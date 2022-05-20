Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.13. 109,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,816,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

