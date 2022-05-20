SuperRare Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.06 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market cap of $23.80 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,214.04 or 1.00025325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.