Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

SNPS stock opened at $300.52 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $238.50 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

