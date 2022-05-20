Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

