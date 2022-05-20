T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,692,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $119.66. 89,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,407. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

