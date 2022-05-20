Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $711.49

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 711.49 ($8.77) and traded as high as GBX 791 ($9.75). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 761 ($9.38), with a volume of 1,546,664 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($11.46) to GBX 940 ($11.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 753.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 712.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 107 ($1.32) per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $9.00. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £31,586.51 ($38,938.01).

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.