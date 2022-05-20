TD Securities Upgrades Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $4.79 on Monday. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

