TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.67. 137,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,207. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $143.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

