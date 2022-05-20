Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $388.46.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

