Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +2.3-3.8% to ~$2.87-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$14.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.46.

Teleflex stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

