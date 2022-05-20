Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 1,492,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 13.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

