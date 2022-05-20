Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 329.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.12% of Terex worth $156,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 237,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

