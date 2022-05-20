Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,214. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

