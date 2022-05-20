Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was down 9.5% on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $641.53 and last traded at $642.30. Approximately 1,291,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,253,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $709.42.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.78.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $931.06 and a 200 day moving average of $971.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

