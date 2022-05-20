Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $169.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

