The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,477,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 39,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,184. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

