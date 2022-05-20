The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 622,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.59.

Mosaic stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.