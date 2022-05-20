The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,155. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

