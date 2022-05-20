The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,748,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

