The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. 5,560,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,770. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.