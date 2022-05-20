THORChain Achieves Market Cap of $942.09 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $942.09 million and approximately $86.60 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00009758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

