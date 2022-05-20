Thorstarter (XRUNE) One Day Volume Hits $58,008.00

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $58,008.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.70 or 0.01235564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00516100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,092.17 or 1.80439033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

