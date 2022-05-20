Throne (THN) Price Reaches $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

Throne (THN) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $2.10 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00590966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00509538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,520.35 or 1.66095915 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

