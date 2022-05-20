Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $25,380.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSBK stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

